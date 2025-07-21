Defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) will defend their Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) crown against Black Steel FC Papua, who were the runners-up last season.

In the semifinal matches for PFL 2024/25, BTS overcame Unggul FC 12-7 on aggregate as Black Steel FC Papua outplayed Fafage Banua 10-3.

After beating Unggul FC 7-3 in the first leg, BTS then had to endure some anxious moments before they were able to win the second leg 5-4 at the GOR Among Rogo, Yogyakarta.

BTS took the lead through Samuel Eko before Andres Dwi Persada grabbed the equaliser for Unggul FC, as the former then finished the first half 2-1 in front with a second effort from Syauqi Saud.

Wais Alkarni then put Unggul back on level as Firman Adriansyah and Reza Gunawan then restored the advantage for BTS, 4-2.

Wais Alkarni then narrowed the gap for Unggul as BTS once again pushed forward to put the score at 5-3 through Pepita.

A second goal from Andres Dwi failed to ignite Unggul as the score stayed 5-4 to BTS all the way to the end.

In the meantime, Black Steel FC Papua defeated Fafage Banua 6-2 in their second leg, semifinals encounter.

The first leg score was 4-1 to Black Steel FC Papua.

Black Steel were in total dominance with a hat-trick from Vinicius to be followed by goals from Adityas, Wendy Brian, and an own goal.

Fafage Banua scored through Diego and Aldi.

