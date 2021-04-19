As Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) maintained their position at the top with another solid performance, defending champions Viettel FC kept up their winning run to stay on second in the 2021 LS V League 1.

Up against a determined Hanoi FC side, HAGL absorbed all the pressure to score the only goal of the game through Luong Xuan Truong in the 34th minute for the full three points.

On the other hand, Viettel FC also took the advantage of playing at home to beat third-placed Than Quang Ninh FC 2-1.

An own goal from Dao Duy Khanh early in the fourth minute gave Viettel just the start they wanted as striker Caique then added the second goal on 37 minute.

And while Eydison (48th minute) gave Than Quang Ninh the best of start into the second half with their first goal, it failed to ignite a fightback as the score remained all the way to the end.

It was Viettel’s fifth winning run on a trot.

2021 LS V LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Viettel FC beat Than Quang Ninh 2-1

Song Lam Nghe An lost to Hong Linh Ha Thinh 2-0

Binh Dinh lost to Thanh Hoa 1-0

Saigon FC drew with Hai Phong FC 0-0

Hoang Anh Gia Lai beat Hanoi FC 1-0

Binh Duong beat Da Nang FC 1-0

Nam Dinh beat Ho Chi Minh City 3-2

