Defending champions Viettel FC moved up to third in the 2021 LS V League 1 as the top two maintained their stranglehold of the lead.

Viettel, who were winless in the first two matches of the season, seemed to have picked up steam as they rolled to their third win on a trot and fifth full points in the last six matches.

And this week, they could not have done it any better than to beat former champions Hanoi FC 1-0 on the road with the only goal of the game coming off Vietnam international Nguyen Hoang Troang early in the seventh minute.

The win moved Viettel to third from fourth with 16 points from eight matches played.

On the other hand, leaders Hoang Anh Gial Lai FC (HAGL) showed quality to beat Da Nang 2-0 to maintain their position at the top with a one point lead over second-placed Than Quang Ninh FC.

HAGL made sure of the three points off goals from Nguyen Van Toan in the 47th minute and Nguyen Cong Phuong’s 70th minute penalty.

In the meantime, Than Quang Ninh were also winners with a close 1-0 win over Saigon FC, with the only goal coming off Diogo Pereira’s 63rd minute penalty.

2021 LS V LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Than Quang Ninh beat Saigon FC 1-0

Hong Linh Ha Thinh drew with Binh Dinh 1-1

Hanoi FC lost to Viettel FC 1-0

Thanh Hoa beat Hai Phong 3-0

Da Nang FC lost to HAGL 2-0

Binh Duong beat Nam Dinh 4-3

Ho Chi Minh FC beat SLNA 3-0

