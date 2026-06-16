Rugged and powerful presence: a distinctive wide body combined with allroad-specific design elements

Confident on any terrain: increased ground clearance, standard adaptive air suspension with off-road modes, and optimized all-wheel steering

Electrified drives and quattro: A6 allroad as plug-in hybrid for the first time and V6 TDI with MHEV plus technology for efficient performance

The new Audi A6 allroad makes a statement. Now in its fifth generation, the all-rounder is more striking than ever: its body, which is 11 centimeters wider, alloy wheels up to 21 inches in diameter, and allroad-specific design elements give it an imposing presence.

Equipped with adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and quattro all-wheel drive, the new A6 allroad conquers any terrain. Whether with the three-liter V6 TDI1 or, for the first time, as a plug-in hybrid, both powertrains are electrified for high efficiency and strong performance.

“The A6 allroad is an icon in the Audi lineup and has always embodied a clear philosophy: an Audi that is exceptionally comfortable for everyday use and displays its off-road capabilities when the terrain becomes more challenging. This is made possible by its specific adaptive air suspension with variable ground clearance and quattro all-wheel drive. Combined with electrified drives, the A6 allroad is the ideal companion for anyone who doesn’t want to plan their freedom, but simply wants to hit the road,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer AUDI AG.

The Audi A6 allroad has been built with a wide body for the first time, making it more powerful and striking than ever before. With its body 11 centimeters wider than the A6 Avant, large alloy wheels, and signature allroad design elements, the vehicle has a distinctive look.

While the top of the body is sporty and elegant, the lower part of the A6 allroad reveals its rugged and practical personality.

Whether on the highway or a gravel road, the 34-millimeter increase in ground clearance compared with the A6 Avant, paired with the allroad-specific adaptive air suspension, optimized all-wheel steering, and wider tires, ensures confident handling on any terrain.

With a 55-millimeter adjustment range, the standard adaptive air suspension offers a wide spectrum of off-road capabilities as well as a dynamic and comfortable driving experience on the road. This is supported by the more stiffly mounted progressive steering, which responds more directly and provides more feedback.

All-wheel steering makes this even more noticeable. It improves maneuverability and agility at low speeds by turning the rear wheels up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels. At moderate and higher speeds, the rear wheels turn up to two degrees in the same direction as the front wheels, increasing stability and steering precision.

The A6 allroad makes a strong impression not only on the outside and during the day, but also inside and at night. It boasts a premium interior with a high level of comfort, a digital user experience, and plenty of room for individualization.

This applies to the lighting as well as the equipment. The centerpiece is the Audi MMI panoramic display, featuring the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch touch display, which can be supplemented by an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. The digital Matrix LED headlights can also be customized via the central display: There are eight digital daytime running light signatures, and the taillight display changes in sync with them.

While the headlights project the lane and orientation light and a slippery road warning onto the road surface thanks to their micro-LED module, the digital OLED rear lights 2.0 increase road safety by communicating with the surroundings. In addition to excellent sound insulation, numerous comfort features enhance the in-car experience, including individual contoured seats with ventilation and massage functions, four‑zone automatic air conditioning, and an air quality package.

The dimmable panoramic glass roof also provides a choice between a light-filled cabin and effective shading.

While the driver and passengers travel comfortably, there is space for luggage and sports equipment in, on, or atop the A6 allroad. Adjustable rear seats, the increased trailer load of the V6 TDI1 compared with the A6 Avant, and the roof rails with the optional roof basket make the A6 allroad an ideal companion for travel and outdoor activities.

All engines for the A6 allroad are electrified and feature quattro all-wheel drive as standard to combine performance and efficiency. In the A6 allroad e-hybrid2 – the plug-in-hybrid available for the first time – a two-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 185 kW and an electric motor with up to 105 kW deliver a total system output of 270 kW (367 PS) and total torque of 500 Nm.

The high-voltage battery (25.9 kWh gross; 20.7 kWh net) enables up to 95 kilometers (combined, according to WLTP) of all-electric driving. The battery is charged by alternating current (AC) at up to 11 kW; a full charge takes about two and a half hours.

Regenerative braking can be adjusted in multiple increments, and the hybrid management system offers an EV mode and a hybrid mode. A target battery charge level can be selected via the MMI.

In the three-liter V6 diesel engine with 220 kW (299 PS) and 580 Nm of torque1, Audi combines three electrified components: the MHEV plus technology with belt alternator starter and powertrain generator, which delivers up to 18 kW (24 PS) of additional power, as well as an electric-powered compressor for direct and fast response.

As a result, the V6 TDI1 delivers powerful performance in every driving situation – whether pulling away, accelerating out of town, overtaking, or driving on the highway.

The new Audi A6 allroad will be available to order from June 18, 2026, and will be available at Audi dealerships this fall at a base price of 77,250 euros.

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