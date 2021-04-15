After five successful seasons together, Red Bull Racing Honda and TAG Heuer are pleased to announce a partnership extension until 2024, with the legendary Swiss watch manufacturer continuing as the Team’s Official Timekeeper.

The conclusion of the new agreement comes on the eve of the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and sees TAG Heuer branding continue across the cars and suits of race-winning Red Bull Racing Honda drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the Team prepares to mount a title charge.

The partnership extension means the Swiss luxury brand will continue adding to its prestigious Formula One heritage that stretches back more than 50 years. TAG Heuer’s passion for motorsport not only includes its long-standing partnership with Red Bull Racing but also its ties to iconic races such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “We are enormously proud to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with TAG Heuer, one of the most iconic names in the history of Grand Prix racing. Over the decades TAG Heuer has been associated with some of the true legends of our sport and we are delighted that Red Bull Racing continues to be part of that important heritage. In motorsport, timing is everything, not just in terms of the fractions of a second that separate the great from the good but also in terms of the split-second decisions that can spell the difference between victory and defeat. TAG Heuer’s Don’t Crack Under Pressure spirit embodies the resilience and commitment required to get that timing right and we look forward to creating more race-winning moments with them in the coming years.”

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer added: “TAG Heuer has outstanding heritage in Formula One, stretching back to the golden age of Grand Prix racing, and we are proud to continue that story with today’s extension of our relationship with Red Bull Racing Honda until the end of the 2024 season. Together with the Team, our mission is to continue to strive for ultimate precision and performance through beautifully engineered concepts that contribute to the remarkable history and wonderful mystique of motorsport.”

