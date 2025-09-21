Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet completed another golden double at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on Saturday (20), winning the 5000m to repeat the distance feat she achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

One week on from her 10,000m victory at the Japan National Stadium, Chebet beat her teammate and close friend Faith Kipyegon, winner of the 1500m at these championships and the defending champion in the 5000m.

In a relatively slow but tactical race, Kipyegon and Chebet sat on the shoulder of Italy’s Nadia Battocletti on the final lap before kicking away in the closing stages. With her trademark lethal finish, Chebet outpaced her compatriot to cross the finish line in 14:54.36 and secure Kenya’s fifth gold medal at the championships.

“Running with the likes of Faith and Nadia, you just have to believe in yourself,” said Chebet. “Today was not an easy race. I came here without pressure and I knew I should not stress myself. If you lose or win, you need to believe in yourself and in being able to come back stronger.

“It will be amazing bringing home gold and silver to Kenya. Me and Faith have been friends for a long time. We motivate each other and I am really pleased with our performances.

The 25-year-old is now the only third woman after Tirunesh Dibaba in 2005 and Vivian Cheruiyot in 2011 to win both titles at the same World Athletics Championships.

She now holds both Olympic and world 5000m and 10,000m titles, along with the world cross country title, world road 5km title and world records at 5000m, 10,000m and 5km on the road.

Kipyegon settled for silver in 14:55.07, while 10,000m silver medallist Battocletti claimed bronze this time in 14:55.42, meaning that all the podium finishers earned their second medals of the championships.

It was a tactical race from the outset. The leading contenders – including Chebet, Kipyegon and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay – tucked themselves within the pack. There was little movement at the front, even as Chebet and Kipyegon took the lead for a couple of laps, with the athletes still tightly grouped.

USA’s Shelby Houlihan led at the halfway point and her brief surge still did not stretch the pack, Josette Andrews, Agnes Ngetich and Battocletti remaining unmoved behind her. It was then that Chebet made her move up to sixth place, with Kipyegon, Medina Eisa and Tsegay attempting to make their way to the front.

After 3000m, Houlihan continued to lead, with Andrews, Ngetich, Battocletti and Maureen Koster close behind. Kipyegon sat in ninth.

There was further jostling for positions as the race reached the final couple of laps, Kipyegon moving into fifth place.

Then Battocletti took over the lead from Houlihan, alongside Kipyegon, while Chebet made her way up to join the leaders. Battocletti stretched the lead, but Kipyegon overtook her before the final bend. Not long after, Chebet also passed Battocletti.

Kipyegon had a solo lead for the first time, but Chebet outkicked her in the closing stages to claim her second world title in Tokyo.

She opened her arms in triumph; she had finally nailed the 5000m on her third attempt at the World Championships following her silver and bronze in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

They say fortune favours the persistent, and this couldn’t be truer than in Chebet’s quest for the world 5000m title.

“My friend Beatrice Chebet is the best. She has the world record, she is very tough to beat. I knew it was going to be a battle until the finish line and it was a great one,” said Kipyegon. “Iam so grateful to come home with a silver medal in the 5000m. My prayer was to be on the podium. I haven’t raced so many 5000m races this year, so I’m grateful.”

Michelle Katami for World Athletics

