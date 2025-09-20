The importance of robust youth development foundations was highlighted at the 4th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Youth Panel Meeting for the 2024/25 term.

Over a fruitful one and a half hours, 12 experts from across Asia came together in an online session organised by the AFC Technical Division to exchange ideas as well as receive the latest updates from the world of elite youth development.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/technical/youth_development.html/news/development-priorities-highlighted-at-afc-youth-panel-meeting

