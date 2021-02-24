Sergio Perez got his first taste of a charging Bull with a two-day test at Silverstone this week behind the wheel of the Red Bull Racing RB15.

Describing his first experience in a Red Bull Racing car as a “dream come true”, Sergio’s preparations for his first season with the Team got underway at a cold and wet Silverstone circuit.

Sergio racked up the laps as the Team focused on short runs to optimise seat fitting, pedal adjustment and familiarisation with operational procedures before work on day two focused on long runs and race weekend preparation.

“It’s been amazing,” said Checo of his first track time with the Team. “To look at my name on the car is something very special. It’s definitely a dream come true. We’ve already done a lot of work in the simulator working on the controls and I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made in terms of feeling more comfortable in the car. Everything about the car is different. It’s still an F1 car in the end but the seating position is different, the steering wheel, the brakes, the buttons, procedures, the engine and the power delivery, the torque, so many things are different. But I can see there is so much potential with this Team.”

Like this: Like Loading...