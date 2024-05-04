The stage is all set for China and Indonesia to clash in the finals of the 2024 Uber Cup with the host all ready to reclaim their glory in Chengdu, tomorrow.

For Indonesia, victory came as a sweet feat as the women’s team stormed into their first final in 16 years. They lost to China in the finals of the 2008 edition in Jakarta.

Both teams won their semifinal ties in contrasting styles, with the host dumping Japan in a straightforward 3-0 win while Indonesia, on the other hand, had to battle out in all five encounters before edging defending Korea 3-2.

Indonesia and Korea were locked in a tight battle that saw them levelled 2-2 after the second doubles match, and it was left for the last singles of both teams to break the deadlock.

In the absence of An Se Young, Gregoria Mariska took advantage by ensuring the opening point, easing past the 37th-ranked Sim Yu Jin 21-15, 21-13 in just 32 minutes.

“Korea’s lineup today was out of our prediction. In the absence of An Se Young, I knew I had to deliver the first point, continuously keeping myself calm and composed as I’ve lost before to Sim,” said Gregoria.

Korea, however, came back strongly to draw level through Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee who downed Apriani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadanthi 21-6, 21-18.

But, Ester Nurumi Trio Wardoyo was again in her element as she beat Kim Ga Ram in a pulsating three-game match which ended in the 18-year-old winning 20-22, 21-16, 21-12 in 67 minutes and put the three-time champion at the front.

“After two hard matches in the last two days, I was drained and tired physically. But I had to carry on strongly today, especially today when the stakes are very high. I’ve given my best,” said Ester.

Korea however kept their hopes alive with Jeong Na Eun/Kong Hee Yong putting up a commanding performance to oust Lanny Tria Mayasari/Ribka Sugiarto 21-15, 21-14.

It was then down to Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi and Kim Min Sun who have never met in any encounters, to break the deadlock.

It took Komang Ayu a long 69-minute battle before edging the Korean with a close 17-21, 21-16, 21-19 win, sealing Indonesia’s place in the finals, their first in 16 years.

CHINA, meanwhile, is now a step away from claiming their crown and will take the courts tomorrow as the top favourites against the young Indonesian squad.

The host stormed into the finals with a straight victory over the Japanese, who were at a disadvantage without their singles ace Akane Yamaguchi.

Seeking their 16th crown, China paraded a full-strength team with Chen Yu Fei clinching her 12th win over 11th-ranked Ayu Ohori (21-18, 21-15) before a dramatic rubber game victory (14-21, 21-13, 23-21) by top pair Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan over world No.2 Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida consolidated China position.

It was then down to Nozomi Okuhara to put the brakes on China but He Bing Jiao rose to the occasion and subdued the Japanese 21-8, 21-18 in 41 minutes, taking China to their 16th finals since 1990.

