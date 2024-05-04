Bahamas24, World Athletics Relays Championships | 04/05.05.2024 | Nassau (BAH) | Photo: World Athletics/Sportmedia/Francesca Grana

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe looked forward to a relays event “for the ages” as he spoke to the world’s media on the eve of the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 taking place this weekend (4-5 May).

As the main qualifying event for relay events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, multiple world and Olympic champions are among the top-class athletes who are in the Bahamian capital ready to race for Paris places, World Relays titles and prize money.

Speaking ahead of a press conference with athletes including global gold medallists Noah Lyles, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Marcell Jacobs and Devynne Charlton, Coe hailed the “star-studded cast”.

“The Bahamas was our first host in 2014. We’ve had six editions and four of them have been staged here. I’m guessing you can probably see why. It’s not just about the location, it’s about the friendliness of people on the islands and it’s about the deep respect that you have for track and field, particularly relays,” he said.

“We’ve got nearly 900 athletes here from 52 different countries, and of course there is added piquancy. This is an Olympic year and we have injected some jeopardy. That jeopardy is simple: there will be teams getting selected here for Paris. Where many of those teams finish in the next day or so will also determine the advantage or otherwise of lane draws in Paris. So, there’s a lot to play for.

“We’re delighted to be here. I think we are going to see something that is probably, in terms of a relay event, something for the ages.”

Mario Bowleg, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture for The Bahamas, was delighted to have the best relay runners on the planet back in his country.

“We welcome the world to our beautiful shores,” he said. “It was a privilege and an honour to host the first three editions of this event. We’re on the brink of hosting the fourth edition, we’re about to put on some things never seen before. I want to thank Seb Coe and World Athletics, as well as Mike Sands, NACAC and the LOC for ensuring that these events are a success.”

Sanya Richards-Ross competed at the 2014 and 2015 editions of the World Relays in The Bahamas, notching up two victories in the 4x400m plus a world record in the distance medley relay.

“There’s nothing quite like this competition in this stadium,” said the 2012 Olympic 400m champion. “What makes the sport so rich and so fun is when we come together with our teammates to compete in a relay. The World Relays provides the opportunity for athletes to come out here, step on the track and represent their country and just have so much fun.” – WORLD ATHLETICS

