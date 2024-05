Sydney FC have successfully defended their Liberty A-League crown after upstaging reigning premiers Melbourne City 1-0 in Saturday evening’s Grand Final.

Shea Connors was the difference at AAMI Park, where her 69th-minute strike guided Sydney to back-to-back Championships for the first time in their history.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-grand-final-melbourne-city-sydney-fc-goals-highlights-scores-shea-connors/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...