Lion City Sailors lifted the Community Shield to mark their first silverware of the new 2024/25 Singapore League season following their 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata (S) FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

A goal in each half separated the two sides as Lion City Sailors claimed victory through Shawal Anuar in the 43rd minute and Maxime Lestienne’s penalty eight minutes to the end.

