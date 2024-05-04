HOST China and Indonesia will once again lock horns in the final of the Thomas Cup 2024 competition, four years after their last clash in Aarhus for the world’s top ultimate badminton prize badminton.

Both teams, which have met five times in the finals since 1984, stormed into tomorrow’s final match after outclassing former champions Malaysia and Chinese Taipei in today’s semifinals.

China’s second doubles pair He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu delivered the winning point for the 10-time Cup winner, bouncing back from a game down to beat Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin in a duel that lasted 63 minutes.

Shi Yu Qi had opened up the lead for China after Malaysian Lee Zii Jia 21-19, 21-5 in 39 minutes but current world No.5 pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik drew level after shocking world No.1 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang in a thrilling three-game match which ended in the Malaysian pair winning 15-21, 21-12, 21-17.

Li Shi Feng then put the host back in the lead with a comfortable 21-17, 21-10 win over Leong Jun Hao before He/Ren delivered the winning point for the home team while the Malaysian team had to settle with a bronze, ending their eight-year wait for a place on the podium in the competition.

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting led Indonesia with a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen to check into their fourth finals since 2000.

However, it was a nervy moment for top Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who had to endure a three-game battle before clinching a 16-21, 21-19, 21-18 win over Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin.

In-form Asian champion Jonatan Christie then assured Indonesia’s place in the final with a 21-11, 21-16 win over Wang Tzu Wei.

