FIFA have approved the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for the upcoming Malaysian League 2024/25 season.

This makes Malaysia one of 68 countries FIFA have given permission for the use of VAR for their domestic competitions.

The FIFA delegation was led by Bhaveshan Morghan and FIFA’s VAR instructor, Igor Rodajcic.

The whole process for the introduction of VAR for the M League started in April 2023, where after several phases, FIFA commissioned a total of 22 Referees as VAR referees, 20 Assistant Referees as AVAR and nine Referees as Replay Operators.

FAM have also trained 17 Assistant Referees to understand the VAR protocol and where they will be appointed Assistant Referees 1 and 2.

The M League 2024/25 season will start on 10 May 2024.

#AFF

#FAM

