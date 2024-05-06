Kim Sang-sik has officially taken over as the new head coach of the Vietnam national team on a two-year contract.

He replaced Frenchman Philippe Trouser.

“Given his stellar achievements as a coach, we firmly believe that Sang-sik will build an effective playing style in promoting the strength of the national team,” said Tran Anh Tu, the Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Added Sang-sik: “my football philosophy is there is no player who is more important than the whole team I have devoted myself completely to the team, for the team even when I was playing. Later when I became the head coach (of Jeonbuk Honda Motors), I managed a team with many stars, I motivate the players to gain achievements together. If all members have the spirit of determination to win and unite as a team to compete together, I believe we can achieve the results we want.”

The first task for the South Korean would be for the two remaining two matches in the second qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

