Former Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has parted ways with 33-time Malaysia Cup champions Selangor to take over Thai League 1 side Police Tero FC.

The former Thai League champions are on a downturn where at the moment, they are placed 14th in the 16-team 2023/24 Thai League 1.

The signing of Cheng Hoe is seen as a bid to improve their position and move Police Tero out of the relegation zone considering that the team had only won five times in the last 19 matches played.

The 55-year-old Cheng Hoe has a wealth of experience having led Malaysia to the runners-up spot in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

“Selangor FC and Tan Cheng Hoe have agreed to a mutual termination agreement effective immediately. Selangor FC have received a compensation fee based on his contract,” read a statement from Selangor FC.

