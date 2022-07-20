After four matches into the Futsal Thai League 2022, defending champions Bluewave Chonburi FC and Hongyen Thakam FC have stayed perfect with the full 12 points.

Chonburi had started the season with a 7-1 beating of Cat FC before blanking Suratthani FC 5-0 in their second game of the season.

They then warped league newcomers Chess Mahasarakham 7-0 before edging Thammasat 4-3 this week to stay top of the standings.

On the other hand, Hongyen opened their season with a close 3-2 victory over Suratthani as they then blasted ten goals past a hapless Mahasarakham side.

They then sidestepped Thammasat 4-2 before beating Rajnavy 4-3 this week to stay second in the standings.

On third is Bangkok BTS with ten points.

FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Port 4-3 Suratthani

Kasembundit FC 4-4 FT Futsal Club

Bangkok BTS 5-2 Chess Mahasarakam

Hongyen Thakam 4-3 Royal Thai Navy

Black Pearl 3-0 Futsal Thai Army

Petchaburi 3-1 Nonthanburi FC

Bluewave Chonburi 4-3 Thammasat Stallion

