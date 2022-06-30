The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup stays all-electric for its next event, Race BE, the fourth round of the series, taking place at Belgium’s Zolder circuit next month (July 8-10) for Circuit Zolder Electrified.

Following the success of the Jarama Next Generation Festival at Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE earlier this month (June 17-19), FIA ETCR continues to push its electric message as Circuit Zolder will be hosting its first ever all-electric motorsport event in Belgium with a full EV-Show for electric cars in the paddock.

With FIA ETCR as the on-track highlight of the weekend, Circuit Zolder Electrified includes a number of other attractions both on and off track. There will be an EV-Show showcasing to visitors the latest EV vehicles on the market. And not just in static fashion, as these cars will also take to the track for demonstration drives.

An Eco-Mobility zone will showcase other electric mobility options, such as electric bikes, Segways and electric scooters. There will be plenty of opportunities to try them out on a specially designed test track too.

Circuit Zolder Electrified will also showcase ERA Series Europe as part of the ERA Championship, with up to ten Mitsu-Bachi F110e electric single-seater junior Formula race cars expected to be on track.

The Circuit Zolder Electrified event will be anchored around the on-track excitement of the fourth round of FIA ETCR. The FIA ETCR aims to promote greater sustainability and highlight the excitement of electric mobility and the positive effect it can have on the environment worldwide. FIA ETCR’s promoter, Discovery Sports Events, is only one of three to hold three stars in the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme. FIA ETCR cars are powered by electricity which is generated through the use of the greenest Hydrogen available with water the only waste product in this process.

Belgian Maxime Martin is sure to be a fan-favourite at the event, with the Romeo Ferraris driver currently sitting fourth in the series standings and heading home after a strong showing last time out in his rookie ETCR season.

There will be one exception to only all-electric cars on track as Hyundai Motorsport will bring its hybrid Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and Belgian rally driver Thierry Neuville who will swap cars with FIA ETCR Hyundai Motorsport N driver Norbert Michelisz for a demonstration on Saturday afternoon at the track.

Xavier Gavory, Series Director, FIA ETCR:

“After the success of the Jarama Next Generation Festival, we can’t wait for Circuit Zolder Electrified. The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup offers fantastic electrifying action on track with our intense battle format bringing something new to motorsport. Our cars are all-electric and their electricity is generated through hydrogen generators which only have water as waste product. Our cars will show on track the extreme possibilities of electric vehicles, whilst the EV-Show gives a taste of the practical benefits of electric vehicles.

Harry Steegmans, General Manager, Circuit Zolder:

“In 2022, the road to the electrification of our transport has begun. Both Circuit Zolder and motorsports cannot remain behind. That is why we, as Circuit Zolder, are part of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, the premium series for electric touring cars. Furthermore, this weekend is a great opportunity to give the visitors a taste of this new mode of transport. We will introduce the general public to the first electric car show with a wide range of e-cars. We want families to enjoy green motorsport and the current trends.”

Maxime Martin, Romeo Ferraris:

“I’m looking forward to racing in my own country with FIA ETCR. The Circuit Zolder layout is completely different to what we have experienced until now so it will be very interesting to race in the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris.

“I can’t wait to see the Belgian fans experience our series and my target is definitely to win at home. Certainly, I’m looking to get more points and to be on the podium would definitely be awesome. My family are coming and my kids have asked me to be on the podium so they can join me there, so I know what I have to do!”

Like this: Like Loading...