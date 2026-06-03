MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 21: Nick Cassidy of New Zealand driving the (37) Citroen Racing e-CX and Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal driving the (13) Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 battle for position at the start during the Madrid E-Prix, Round 6 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuito del Jarama on March 21, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Malcolm Griffiths/LAT Images)

This November, the Circuit is set to host the debut test of the GEN4 cars, ushering in Formula E’s latest era.

Following the inaugural 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix held in March, Formula E will return to the iconic track in Spain’s capital to host pre-season testing for the first time.

Pre-season testing will see the GEN4 car hit the track in a collective test session for the first time ahead of the 2026/27 Season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Formula E and the FIA announced today that Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE will host Formula E pre-season testing from 16 to 20 November 2026, where the new GEN4 race car, the most advanced, powerful and sustainable car in the championship’s history, will make its first appearance on track ahead of the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Following the success of the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix held on 21 March, the Formula E drivers, teams and manufacturers will return to the iconic circuit as the venue to officially launch the 2026/27 Season, in which the revolutionary GEN4 race car will make its official competitive debut.

Capable of speeds exceeding 335 km/h and accelerating from 0 to 200 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, the GEN4 will be the fastest Formula E single-seater ever manufactured.

The GEN4 represents a major step forward for electric motorsport and signals a new era of high-performance, sustainable electric racing. Featuring permanent all-wheel drive, 600 kW of power in ATTACK MODE and a dramatic leap in efficiency and performance, the new generation has been designed to push the boundaries of innovation while continuing Formula E’s commitment to sustainability.

Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer said:

“We are delighted that the iconic Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE will play host to such a significant milestone in Formula E history. Madrid has already proven to be an incredible venue for our championship, and there is no better place to debut the new GEN4 car ahead of the new season than at a venue that blends racing heritage with a forward-thinking vision. This is more than just a test; it is the first time the world will see all our drivers, teams and manufacturers showcase their new GEN4 machinery – the most powerful and technologically advanced electric race car ever built ahead of its racing debut. The start of the GEN4 era is a game-changer for performance, innovation and sustainability, and we can’t wait to see our teams and drivers push its limits on this historic track.”

Ignacio Fernández, Director of Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE, said:

“Formula E choosing Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE once again to host its pre-season testing and launch this new era for the championship demonstrates the trust that organisers, drivers and teams continue to place in both RACE and its Circuit — a venue with extensive experience, strong organisational capabilities and infrastructure fully prepared to host world-class international events.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E, FIA, said:

“Building upon the success of the first-ever Madrid E-Prix earlier this year, Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE has proven itself to be an outstanding venue for Formula E, combining a challenging track layout with great facilities. As the championship enters the GEN4 era, these pre-season tests will represent a crucial opportunity for teams, manufacturers and drivers to understand the new car and prepare for the season ahead. We are proud to return to Madrid for another landmark moment in Formula E history as the revolutionary GEN4 car makes its collective track debut.”

The test at Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE will provide the first opportunity to assess the capabilities of this new generation of race cars, which is set to redefine the future of electric motorsport. The full 2026/27 race calendar for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be announced on 23 June.

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