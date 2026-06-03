The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have today announced Gillette as the Official Shaving Partner of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football. The partnership with the world’s leading shaving brand was concluded by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

Gillette is widely recognised as the global leader in the shaving and razor market, and a pioneer in grooming innovation. It has a strong presence across ASEAN where it serves millions of consumers with its high-performance shaving and personal grooming products for both men and women. This partnership is rooted in a shared pursuit of sharpness and excellence, both on and off the pitch.

For over a century, Gillette has been synonymous with precision and the confidence that comes from meticulous preparation, a value it has long celebrated through its deep heritage in supporting world-class athletes and connecting with fans through their passion for sport. This legacy aligns perfectly with the Hyundai Cup™, a tournament where the region’s finest footballers showcase their sharp skills, tactical precision and unwavering dedication, embodying the spirit of being prepared to deliver a flawless performance when it matters most.

Saurabh Bajpai, Vice-President, APAC Gillette said: “Football isn’t just a sport in Southeast Asia – it’s a shared passion that brings communities together. The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ is a celebration of that passion and energy, and we’re proud to be part of it. Through this partnership, we want to give our consumers experiences that go beyond the game, and continue to champion the values that define Gillette – performance, confidence, and precision, both on and off the pitch.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “Gillette is an internationally renowned brand name and a company that is committed towards inspiring and creating positive change around the world through its sports sponsorships and community-focussed campaigns. We are honoured to welcome Gillette into the ASEAN football family at such a symbolic moment, as we mark the 30th anniversary of the Hyundai Cup™ this year.

“We look forward to working closely with Gillette and our exclusive commercial partners, SPORTFIVE, to celebrate this important milestone in ASEAN football and together, further strengthen the bonds of our ASEAN community through a competition that holds a special place in the hearts of Southeast Asians.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia said: “With its decades-long history in football both on the pitch and in communities throughout the world, Gillette is a valuable addition to the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 family of Official Partners. As ASEAN’s biggest event that is the pride of Southeast Asians, the Hyundai Cup™ offers Gillette unparalleled reach like no other can, in this dynamic region. Opportunities to further strengthen their regional dominance and brand affinity, particularly as we commemorate the Hyundai Cup’s illustrious 30-year heritage with millions of ASEAN football fans, are limitless.”

Celebrating 30 years this edition, the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 features 11 ASEAN national teams competing to be crowned ASEAN Champions from July 24 to August 26.

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