The nominees for the HSBC SVNS Awards 2026 have been revealed ahead of the season-ending HSBC SVNS World Championship Final in Bordeaux.

Nominees announced for the HSBC SVNS Awards 2026

Winners to be crowned following the HSBC SVNS World Championship Final in Bordeaux on Sunday 7 June

Awards recognise the standout players from an action-packed HSBC SVNS 2026 season

Winners of the HSBC SVNS Dream Teams and Gilbert Top Try Scorer awards will also be announced

The annual awards celebrate the outstanding individual performers from across the HSBC SVNS 2026 season, recognising excellence on and off the field following another thrilling year of international rugby sevens competition.

Three players have been shortlisted in each of the four major categories, with the winners set to be announced in Bordeaux following the conclusion of the HSBC SVNS World Championship Final.

Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Maddison Levi (Australia)

Jorja Miller (New Zealand)

Ariana Ramsey (USA)

Men’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Henry Hutchison (Australia)

Tristan Leyds (South Africa)

Vuiviwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women’s SVNS Rookie of the Year

Anaick Konyi (France)

Kennedi Stevenson (Canada)

Tahna Wilfley (USA)

Men’s SVNS Rookie of the Year

Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)

Harry Wilson (Australia)

Finley Lloyd-Gilmour (Great Britain)

In addition to the four voted awards, a number of special honours will also be presented in Bordeaux, including the Women’s SVNS Top Try Scorer and Men’s SVNS Top Try Scorer awards in partnership with Gilbert.



The Women’s SVNS Dream Team of the Year and Men’s SVNS Dream Team of the Year, both in partnership with HSBC, will also be unveiled, recognising the players who have consistently delivered world-class performances throughout the season.

The HSBC SVNS Awards 2026 will provide the perfect finale to an action-packed season, celebrating the athletes who have lit up the series and helped make the HSBC SVNS Series another unforgettable showcase of rugby sevens.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said: “The HSBC SVNS Awards recognise the exceptional talent, commitment and performances that have defined another outstanding year of rugby sevens around the world. From season-long stand out performers to exciting new players making their mark on the international stage, these nominees represent the very best of our sport.

“Following a thrilling HSBC SVNS Series and World Championship, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our nominees and announcing the winners in Bordeaux as we bring the 2026 season to a memorable close.”

Tickets for the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series finale are available to purchase here, and those attending the tournament will be able to enjoy top-level rugby in a vibrant festival atmosphere featuring activities for all ages.

Fans around the world will be able to catch all the action live on Rugby Pass TV. Wider information on the HSBC SVNS Series can be found here.

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