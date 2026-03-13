Théo Pourchaire returns to the French marque following his successful Rookie Free Practice outing in Miami

Joshua Dürksen joins Citroën Racing for the first time in key opportunity to showcase talent

Rookie Test in Madrid represents a crucial performance opportunity in an important market for Citroën

Citroën Racing Formula E Team is pleased to confirm that Théo Pourchaire and Joshua Dürksen will represent the team at the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rookie Test at the Circuito del Jarama in Madrid on 22 March.

Returning to the French marque, Théo Pourchaire enjoyed a highly productive outing with the team during the Rookie Free Practice session at the Miami E-Prix in February. The former Formula 2 Champion consistently impressed with his speed, skill and feedback during his stint in the GEN3 Evo package, and Citroën Racing is delighted to welcome the Frenchman back to continue building on that positive momentum.

Joining the team for the first time, Joshua Dürksen will make his Citroën Racing debut in Madrid. The Paraguayan driver has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in the junior single-seater ladder and will gain his first experience with the team as part of the all-important rookie programme.

Official Formula E Rookie Tests provide teams with a valuable opportunity to evaluate talent while continuing development work on the GEN3 Evo package mid-season. Running with Joshua for the first time also highlights the merit of these sessions as a platform to showcase emerging drivers and give them meaningful experience at the highest level of electric motorsport.

For Citroën Racing, the Madrid test carries added significance as it takes place in a key strategic market for the brand, while also allowing the team to further assess exciting young talent within the Formula E ecosystem.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“We’re pleased to welcome Théo back to the team following the excellent job he did during the Free Practice session in Miami earlier this year. He integrated quickly with the engineers, provided clear feedback, and demonstrated strong pace, so bringing him back to continue building that relationship was a very natural decision for us especially considering changes to the global motorsport calendar.

“We’re also excited to work with Joshua for the first time. He’s a driver we’ve been following closely, and this is exactly what rookie tests are designed for – giving emerging talents the opportunity to demonstrate their ability in a Formula E environment. It will be valuable for both Joshua and the team as we continue our development programme with the GEN3 Evo package.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Rookie Driver Théo Pourchaire said:

“It’s great to be back with Citroën Racing for the rookie test in Madrid. The experience in Miami earlier this season was extremely positive for me. Driving the GEN3 Evo car for the first time and working with the team gave me a really good understanding of how different Formula E is compared to other single-seater championships. Since then, I’ve been looking forward to getting back in the car and continuing that learning process.

“The focus in Madrid will be to build on what we started in Miami, support the engineers with the development programme and keep improving my understanding of the car, the tyres and the energy management. I’m very grateful to Citroën for the opportunity and I’m excited to get back behind the wheel.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Rookie Driver Joshua Dürksen said:

“I’m really looking forward to joining Citroën Racing for the rookie test in Madrid. Formula E is a championship completely new to me, so to have the chance to drive the GEN3 Evo car and work with such an experienced team is a fantastic opportunity.

“The goal for the day is to learn as much as possible: about the car, the systems and the way a Formula E team operates. It’s a completely different challenge compared to other single-seaters, especially with the energy management and the technical side, so I’m going to be paying close attention. I want to thank Citroën Racing for the trust, and I’ll do everything I can to make the most of this opportunity.”

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