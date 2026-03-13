With 30 days to go until the Caixa World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Brasília 26, the competition’s organising committee and World Athletics have revealed the medals that will be awarded to all athletes who reach the podium in the Brazilian capital.

The pieces were inspired by characteristic concepts. The embossed details highlight Brazilian identity, the works of architect Oscar Niemeyer, and Brasília’s landmarks.

Niemeyer, alongside Lúcio Costa, was the great architect behind the construction of Brasília – a city inaugurated in 1960. Both were responsible for planning all urban projects and public buildings.

“Brasília was built to unite the nation of Brazil and we want the 2026 World Race Walking Team Championships to bring people together in the same spirit,” said Brazilian Athletics Confederation President Wlamir Motta Campos. “The medals aim to bring together key elements of Brazilian culture and pay tribute to those who built this sense of belonging.”

The tribute also extends to race walker Caio Bonfim, an icon of Brazilian sports who was born and raised in the region. Bonfim will be the main star of the competition, where he will try to extend his streak of achievements, which includes silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and gold and silver at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

The Caixa World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Brasília 26, taking place on 12 April, is organised by CBAt and World Athletics, with sponsorship from CAIXA and the Government of the Federal District, and supported by the Athletics Federation of the Federal District and the Brazilian Olympic Committee.

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