Jon Armstrong (IRL) and Shane Byrne (IRL) of the M-SPORT FORD WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen racing during Stop 3 of the FIA World Rally Championship in Naivasha, Kenya on March 12, 2026. // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content

Treacherous Camp Moran stage creates huge gaps on Thursday

Oliver Solberg surged into an early lead at Safari Rally Kenya on Thursday afternoon, mastering treacherous conditions to end the opening leg with a commanding advantage.

Heavy rain turned the opening stage near Naivasha into a muddy battleground, with the 24.35km Camp Moran test proving decisive. Solberg handled the chaos best of all, guiding his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 to a lead of almost half a minute over team-mate Elfyn Evans.

The Swede admitted the conditions were among the most unpredictable he had experienced.

“It was an adventure already,” Solberg smiled at the finish. “I was a bit surprised by the gaps, but I just tried to have a rhythm and read the road. Sometimes it was dry, then all of a sudden wet around the corner.”

Evans survived a particularly fraught run to hold second overall. The Welshman ran out of washer fluid midway through stage, leaving him struggling for visibility as mud coated his windscreen before a late rain shower helped clear it.

Nine-time world champion Sébastien Ogier ended the opening two stages third, more than a minute adrift of the lead after predicting the large time swings that the conditions would create.

Drama struck elsewhere across the field as Takamoto Katsuta lost his intercom before the opening stage, forcing co-driver Aaron Johnston to resort to hand signals. Despite that, the pair trailed Ogier by just 10.2sec in fourth overall with Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari almost one minute behind.

Hyundai Motorsport endured a difficult start to the rally, with all three of its i20 N Rally1 cars suffering overheating issues as thick mud clogged their radiators on SS2.

“Obviously, very difficult conditions out there,” sixth-placed Thierry Neuville admitted. “I don’t know actually how you can describe it at the end – you don’t find the words for it. We weren’t in the best road position for that, so we lost a lot of time.

“In the last one we overheated. I think all three Hyundais overheated – the radiator’s full of mud. I tried to clean it before the stage but there was still too much dirt on it.”

M-Sport Ford’s Jon Armstrong impressed on his Rally1 gravel debut to hold seventh, the Irishman describing SS1 simply as “muddy, muddy stuff”. His team-mate Josh McErlean languished 14th after nursing a rising water temperature on SS2.

Hyundai duo Adrien Fourmaux and Esapekka Lappi followed in eighth and ninth while Gus Greensmith completed the top 10 and led the WRC2 category on his Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 debut.

Standings after Thursday (SS2 /20):

O Solberg / E Edmondson SWE Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 30m 18.6s E Evans / S Martin GBR Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +33.3s S Ogier / V Landais FRA Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1m 05.1s T Katsuta / A Johnston JPN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1m 15.3s S Pajari / M Salminen FIN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2m 06.4s T Neuville / M Wydaeghe BEL Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +2m 21.9s

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