Strong pace shown across free practice and qualifying sessions at Formula E’s first race at the Miami International Autodrome

Challenging wet conditions and tyre strategy proved decisive in rain-affected Round 3 with both drivers finishing outside of the points

Championship momentum maintained as focus turns to the Jeddah double-header

Citroën Racing faced a frustrating conclusion to Round 3 of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship, despite showing strong underlying pace throughout the weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.

Previous race winner, Nick Cassidy started from seventh on the grid and fought hard throughout the race, eventually crossing the line in 16th position. Jean-Éric Vergne, who lined up 17th, made progress through the field to finish 15th after a demanding and tactical race.

The event marked the first time Formula E has raced at the 2.32km, 14 turn circuit at the Miami International Autodrome, with the team demonstrating encouraging form during free practice and qualifying sessions. However, those promising signs didn’t translate into a positive race result, as a wet and unpredictable race placed car set-up and tyre strategy at the centre of the competitive battle.

Rain prior to the start led to the race beginning behind the Safety Car, with green-flag racing only getting underway on lap five. Unpredictable and changing track conditions saw both Citroën Racing drivers unable to capitalise on performance as the race unfolded.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Nick retains the lead in the Drivers’ Championship, while Citroën Racing places second in the Teams’ Championship, just behind Porsche, after three rounds of the season.

The team will now turn its full focus to analysing the weekend’s challenges and refining its approach ahead of the upcoming double-header in Jeddah on February 13th and 14th, where they will look to return to the form shown earlier in the season.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“Obviously this was not our day, and it’s a very disappointing result for the team. We showed good pace all weekend, but clearly we were missing something in these conditions, which is extremely frustrating. We have to take it on the chin, analyse exactly what went wrong, and understand where we can improve ahead of Jeddah. There are lessons to take from this race that will be important later in the year when we face similar conditions. It’s hard to accept, but we need to learn from it so we can move forward stronger.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“That was a tough one. Qualifying was quite good, so I was really looking forward to the race, but it just didn’t come together and it was a really difficult day for the team. We’ll move on, try to understand what happened, but not dwell on it too much. Now the focus shifts to Jeddah the week after next, where I’d be very surprised if it’s raining.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne said:

“That’s the end of a tough weekend. The result was clearly not what we were expecting or hoping for. Our performance in the wet during the race was very poor, and it felt like there wasn’t much we could do to change the outcome. Results like this hurt a lot, but we’ll regroup as a team, analyse where we need to improve, and focus on coming back stronger in Jeddah.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Rookie Driver Théo Pourchaire said:

“The race result was a bit disappointing for the team, especially because our true performance level was much better than what the result shows. Today was tough, it was our first time running in wet conditions and clearly something was missing on our side. Still, these are the moments where you learn the most, and that’s the key to progress: understanding what went wrong and working to be better next time.

“On a personal note, I’m happy with my performance this weekend. FP0 went well, it was a good session for me, I learned a lot and felt fast in the car. I really hope to be back with the team soon. I don’t know when yet, but it already feels like a family to me, so hopefully very soon.”

