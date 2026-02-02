Men’s 5000m short track12:44.09 Grant Fisher (USA) Boston, 14 February 2025Men’s U20 1500m3:27.72 Phanuel Koech (KEN) Paris, 20 June 2025Men’s U20 10,000m race walk38:02.68 Isaac Beacroft (AUS) Sydney, 11 December 2025The world 5000m short track record of 12:44.09 set by USA’s Grant Fisher in Boston on 14 February 2025 has been ratified by World Athletics.Two world U20 records – the 1500m mark by Kenya’s Phanuel Koech in Paris in June and the 10,000m race walk performance by Australia’s Isaac Beacroft in Sydney in December – have also been ratified.The world 5000m short track record at the BU David Hemery Valentine International came less than a week after Fisher broke the world 3000m short track record in New York. After passing 3000m in 7:39.16 – a comfortable 16 seconds outside the world record mark of 7:22.91 he clocked six days earlier – the double Olympic bronze medallist continued to run sub-31-second laps.Fisher covered the final 400m in 59.36 seconds and reached the finish line in 12:44.09, taking five seconds off the previous world short track record of 12:49.60 set by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele in Birmingham on 20 February 2004.“12:44.09 for the indoor 5000m world record!” Fisher wrote on social media at the time.“Two world records in six days to cap off one of the craziest weeks of my life. Time for some rest.”Koech achieved his world U20 1500m record at the Meeting de Paris on 20 June.Finishing second behind winner Azeddine Habz during the Wanda Diamond League meeting, the then 18-year-old Koech clocked 3:27.72 to improve the world U20 record of 3:28.81 that had been set by his Kenyan compatriot Ronald Kwemoi in Monaco on 18 July 2014.The performance places Koech ninth on the world all-time list.Beacroft set his world U20 10,000m race walk record at the NSW 10,000m Walk Championships in Sydney on 11 December.The 18-year-old, who won the U20 title at the World Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya in 2024, clocked 38:02.68 to break the record of 38:46.4 that had been set by Russia’s Viktor Burayev in Moscow on 20 May 2000.

