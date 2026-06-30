The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues its Asian tour with Rounds 12 and 13 in Shanghai.

The Shanghai International Circuit retains the same permanent layout used in previous editions of the event.

High temperatures and increasing humidity are expected to play a key role throughout the race weekend.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues its Asian tour this weekend with a double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit for Rounds 12 and 13 of Season 12. As the championship enters its final stages, every point scored could prove crucial in the fight across all championship standings.

Following a particularly eventful race in Sanya, Citroën Racing Formula E Team heads to one of the fastest and most iconic permanent circuits on the Formula E calendar. Measuring 3.051km in length, the Shanghai International Circuit retains the same layout used in previous editions and presents a very different challenge compared to Formula E’s traditional street circuits.

Designed to host the world’s premier motorsport events, the circuit combines long straights, heavy braking zones and more technical sections, creating numerous overtaking opportunities. Its layout places energy management and regeneration at the heart of performance, making Shanghai one of the most strategically demanding venues of the season.

The weekend will also feature two distinct race formats. Saturday’s race will include the Pit Boost, a mandatory 30-second pit stop allowing drivers to recharge up to 10% of the battery, combined with a single six-minute Attack Mode, adding another layer of strategic complexity.

Sunday’s race will return to the traditional Formula E format, with the standard Attack Mode strategy requiring teams to adapt their approach across both races.

Weather conditions could also play a significant role throughout the weekend. High temperatures and increasing humidity are expected across both race days, while the possibility of rain could add another unpredictable element to a championship where the margins remain incredibly close.

After showing encouraging pace at the previous round without fully converting its potential into the final result, Citroën Racing Formula E Team heads to Shanghai aiming to continue its progresses and maximize the opportunities presented by the two races.

Cyril Blais, Team Principal de Citroën Racing Formula E Team:“Shanghai marks an important point in the championship and the first double-header of this Asian stretch of the season. It is a permanent track and offers a different challenge than Sanya, so we will work hard to adapt and maximize performance for this circuit’s characteristics. With two races on a circuit that encourages overtaking and strategic racing, there will be plenty of opportunities across the weekend.

The team has worked hard for a short period of time since Sanya to analyze the learnings from the event and prepare for the challenges ahead. The focus now is on delivering a clean and consistent weekend while maximizing every opportunity available to us.”

Nick Cassidy, pilote de Citroën Racing Formula E Team: “Shanghai is a circuit we know well and one where I’ve had success in the past, including a podium finish. It’s a track that can produce exciting racing and create plenty of opportunities throughout the weekend. After Sanya, the objective is to build on the positives we showed and convert that into points. With two races ahead of us, there’s a good opportunity to score strongly and keep moving forward.”

Jean-Éric Vergne, pilote Citroën Racing Formula E Team:“Shanghai will be a very different challenge compared to Sanya. It’s a circuit we know well and with a double-header across the weekend, there will be plenty of opportunities to score important points. I showed good pace there last season and the team has worked hard since Sanya, including a lot of preparation work in the simulator. The goal now is to maximize every opportunity available to us and continue improving our performance.”

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