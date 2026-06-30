Roger Vieira performs during the Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo in Genova, Italy on june 26, 2026. // Andrea Zaffaroni / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202606280923 // Usage for editorial use only //

Roger Vieira delivered a winning run in Genova for a second straight year, edging Johannes Fischbach and Alex Marín on a tightly packed urban downhill course. With the season standings still led by Sebastian Holguín, Vieira closes the gap in second, while Fischbach strengthens his position in fourth heading into the Stuttgart finale.

Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo once again delivered a fast, technical and tightly contested battle through the historic streets of Genoa, Italy, as the world’s best urban downhill riders took on one of the most demanding courses in the series. Here is all you need to know:

For its third edition in Genova, the event transformed the city into a true race arena, with the 2.2 km course dropping nearly 280 metres from Monte Peralto to Largo della Zecca. Riders were pushed through steep gradients, narrow creuze, twisting caruggi, stair sections and rapidly changing surfaces, creating a challenge that rewarded precision, commitment and race craft in equal measure.

The final was decided by fine margins, with the podium locked in after a tense and competitive run order. Brazil’s Roger Vieira produced the winning ride to take his second consecutive victory in Genova, clocking 2:33.971 and finishing just ahead of Germany’s Johannes Fischbach, who stopped the clock at 2:35.630. Spain’s Alex Marín completed the podium in third with a time of 2:36.948 after another strong run through the Ligurian streets.

“I had a really good run in the qualies; I didn’t want to see Johannes’ time at the top, but I ended up watching and saw his time and knew I had to give everything I had, like every pedal stroke, just everything. That’s what I did, and it worked, and I’m so happy to win again. Back-to-back win in Genova, this is for Brazil!”, celebrated Vieira.

The result carries added weight in the broader championship picture. Vieira remains second in the overall standings behind Sebastian Holguín, and his Genova win helps keep the title fight alive heading into the final stop. Fischbach also boosts his championship position with a valuable runner-up result, strengthening his standing in fourth overall. Marín’s podium adds further momentum as the series closes in on its decisive finale.

With Genova complete, the 2025/26 Red Bull Cerro Abajo season now heads to Stuttgart, Germany, where the championship will be decided. The final stop on 5-6 September will crown the overall winner and bring the season to a close after a dramatic run through the urban downhill world series.

RESULTS – FINALS

1. Roger Vieira: 2:33.971

2. Johannes Fischbach: 2:35.630

3. Alex Marin: 2:36.948

4. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:37.161

5. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:37.376

6. Felipe Agurto: 2:37.966

7. Pedro Burns: 2:39.053

8. Lucas Borba: 2:39.526

9. Adrien Loron: 2:39.601

10. Harry Molly: 2:40.725

11. Pedro Ferreira: 2:42.302

12. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:42.582

13. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:42.689

14. Francesco Colombo: 2:44.320

15. Julian Steiner: 2:49.544

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