Formula E debuts at the Miami International Autodrome (MIA) for the first time, featuring a new 2.32 km, 14-turn circuit.

Citroën Racing, Nick Cassidy and Stellantis Motorsport enter Round 3 leading the Drivers’, Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships after a win in Mexico City and a podium in São Paulo.

Drivers Nick Cassidy and Jean-Éric Vergne aim to maximise points and continue the team’s strong early-season momentum.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team heads to the United States this week for Round 3 of the 2025/26 FIA ABB Formula E World Championship, as the all-electric series makes its debut at the Miami International Autodrome (MIA). This marks the first time the all-electric series will compete at the iconic venue as part of the championship, with the newly introduced 2.32 km layout featuring 14 turns set to test drivers and engineers alike.

The team arrives in Miami with strong momentum after a strong start to the season. Nick Cassidy claimed victory last time out in Mexico City, backing up his third-place podium at the season-opening race in São Paulo. These performances have propelled Citroën Racing to the top of both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championship standings. In parallel, Stellantis, the team’s powertrain manufacturing partner, currently leads the Manufacturers’ Championship, signalling a highly promising foundation despite being only two rounds into the season.

The team will also take part in the official Rookie Free Practice session on Friday afternoon at 14:30 where former FIA Formula 2 race winner, Frenchman Théo Pourchaire, will drive the Citroën Formula E car for the first time. The session will provide valuable early weekend running and critical preparatory data, supporting the team’s performance analysis ahead of qualifying and the race.

With confidence high in the garage, both Nick Cassidy and former World Champion, Jean-Éric Vergne, are fully focused on extracting maximum performance around the new circuit. The team’s target is clear: continue the strong form, fight at the front, and secure the maximum points available.

The Miami International Autodrome’s unique, freshly configured layout introduces a new strategic challenge and an opportunity for teams to demonstrate adaptability. As the newest addition to the Formula E calendar, the 14-turn track promises fast, technical sections that should deliver close racing and as always, reward precision and efficiency.

The Miami E-Prix takes place on Saturday, 31 January, with track action beginning on Friday ahead of qualifying and the race on Saturday afternoon.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“We’ve had a very strong start to the season, but our focus is firmly on keeping that momentum going, we know better than to take anything for granted in Formula E. Miami is a brand-new track for everyone, which always adds excitement and opportunity. Coming to a venue like this really shows the health of the Championship, Formula E’s fanbase continues to grow, and racing in a place as iconic as Miami highlights that. Both Nick and Jean-Éric are performing at a very high level, and we’re making sure that they have everything they need to be able to fight for another top result.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“I’m really excited to be racing at the Miami International Autodrome, it’s always something special heading to a new venue for the first time. We’ve had a great start to the season, especially with the win in Mexico City, and the momentum within the Citroën Racing team is really encouraging. Everyone’s pushing hard, the energy is high, and our focus is on continuing to build on that start and to deliver another solid result in Miami.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne said:

“I’m looking forward to getting out on track in Miami – it’s a fresh track for all of us and that’s always interesting and challenging from a drivers’ perspective. After the win in Mexico City, the feeling inside the team is fantastic. We’ve had two strong races to start the season especially on Nick’s side of the garage and overall, the team has done a great job. There are a few things we can improve on my side to make sure we deliver the best weekend possible, and I’m confident we can take another step forward in Miami. I’m feeling positive and I can’t wait to get started.

