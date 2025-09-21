Melbourne City FC have announced the signing of 28-year-old English defender Ellie Wilson for the upcoming season.

Wilson makes the move across town from Melbourne Victory after an impressive debut campaign in Australia, where she made 16 appearances and scored once during the Ninja A-League 2024-25 season.

