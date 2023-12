Melbourne City duo Mathew Leckie and Jamie Maclaren are the latest Socceroos to be under an injury cloud heading into the Asian Cup.

Leckie sustained a potential hamstring injury in City’s 1-1 draw against Zhejiang in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday night, while Maclaren is battling an ongoing ankle concern.

