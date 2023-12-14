Datuk Noor Azman Rahman, the General Secretary of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) has confirmed that the planned friendly against Saudi Arabia next month has been cancelled.

The Malaysian national team under head coach Kim Pan-gon was planning to use the friendly against the much higher-ranked Saudi Arabia as part of their preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

The cancellation was made at the request of Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed head coach Roberto Mancini.

#AFF

#FAM

