Red Bull Cliff Diving stars Rhiannan Iffland and Orlando Duque combined to soar off the stunning Štrbački buk waterfall in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Una National Park during the 2017 season.

Here is all you need to know:

– Australian star Iffland and Colombian legend Duque travelled to the European outpost in preparation for the popular Stari Most stop – the old bridge in Mostar.

– Situated on the Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia border, Štrbački buk waterfall is the highest and most stunning waterfall in the Una National Park.

– Together with the waterfalls in Martin Brod, the 25m jewel was nominated for UNESCO’s prestigious list of Natural World Heritage Sites.