The Philippines secured a close advantage for the return tie when they beat defending champions Thailand 2-1 in the first leg, semifinals of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Sandro Reyes gave the home team the lead after 21 minutes, but Suphanan Bureerat equalised for the visiting Thai side just before the end of the first half.

And just when things seemed to be heading for a draw, Kike Linares struck the winner (90th+5) to give the Philippines a slight advantage going into the second leg on Monday in Bangkok.

