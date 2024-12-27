Western Sydney Wanderers came from two goals down to register a stirring 3-2 comeback win over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.

The Reds led 2-0 after 34 minutes, with Ethan Alagich and Archie Goodwin scoring the early goals in front of a sellout home crowd.

But Marcus Antonsson’s fourth goal of the season in first-half stoppage time inspired the Wanderers’ fightback; Brandon Borrello made it 2-2 four minutes after the restart and set the stage for substitute Bozhidar Kraev to seal all three points for the visitors with the winning goal scored in the 82nd minute.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/adelaide-united-2-3-western-sydney-wanderers-match-report-goals-highlights-video/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

