Jonathan Paredes of Mexico prepares to dive from the 27 metre platform at Broken Beach during the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Bali, Indonesia on May 22, 2026. // Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Nine-time women’s champ and former men’s title winner kick-off the 2026 season in impressive style with clear victories at Nusa Penida.

Aidan Heslop made a fairytale return at the first stop of the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Nusa Penida, Bali, putting 18 months of injury and rehabilitation behind him to score his ninth career win in style. Meanwhile, the women’s competition saw an equally impressive victory for nine-time champion Rhiannan Iffland, who comfortably saw off the challenge of her rivals at the pristine lagoon to collect a seventh win on the spin. Here is all you need to know:

– British diver Heslop, whose last Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series appearance had come in November 2024 – when he was crowned champion in Sydney – showed no signs of rust following back surgery and lengthy lay-off. From the moment he picked up 9s off the judges in the second round, it was clear he was back in business at Broken Beach.

– After edging into the lead with his third dive from the 27m platform, the wildcard rubber-stamped his title credentials with a mammoth fourth round dive – a Forward 4 Somersaults 3½ Twist Pike with 5.9 Degree of Difficulty – which earned him 141.60 points and a dominant 40-point victory.

– “It’s been a long time coming. I did that last dive and just felt joy, relief – everything at one time. I even had a little tear on the jet-ski ,because this moment means so much to me. Nerves were high the whole week, especially on that last big dive, but I can’t even put into words how happy I am to be back,” said the 24-year-old.

– On a day when Heslop’s leading rivals failed to fire, including France’s reigning champion Gary Hunt (sixth) and Romanian Constantin Popovici (11th) it was Mexican veteran Jonathan Paredes who took home second place with a display of precision and near-perfection in the Indian Ocean, albeit at a lower DD than many in the field. His highlight dive, a second round Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Tuck, earned the 36-year-old 9s across the board and set the tone for another classy performance.

– American James Lichtenstein, who battled Heslop all the way in a thrilling title fight two years ago, completed the men’s podium to send out a signal that he might well be a contender once again during this six-stop season.

– The Best Dive award went to Italy’s fifth-placed Andrea Barnaba, who nailed his Back 3 Somersaults 3 Twists Pike for 9s in the third round to pick up an extra championship point.

– Over on the 21 m platform, Australia’s record champion Rhiannan Iffland delivered a trademark display of consistency and dominance to overcome her challengers for the seventh event in a row.

– Despite admitting her nerves ahead of the competition, the nine-time King Kahekili Trophy winner set the benchmark in the first round, collecting 8.5s right off the bat from the judges to settle the butterflies. A stunning Back 3 Somersaults 2 Twists Pike with a 4.4 DD in the third round propelled the Australian into a commanding 22-point lead, before she held firm in round four to seal victory.

– “Bali has been awesome. This location is very similar to where I grew up and I feel comfortable in this environment, so I think that definitely helps,” said the 34-year-old, who celebrated a 46th World Series win 10 years after making her debut.

– Canada’s Molly Carlson once again chased Iffland home in second place to extend her runner-up record to 16. It was another impressive showing from the 27-year-old. An Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Tuck in the third round earned her a bonus championship point for Best Dive and she was the only diver in the women’s field who didn’t register a score below 8 across the whole competition.

– Backed by a dedicated off-season of high diving training, Morgane Herculano finished third to secure a first-ever World Series podium at her fifth competition. “I have no words, to be among the best definitely feels amazing,” said the 26-year-old Swiss diver afterwards.

– From the cliffs and clear blue lagoon waters of Bali, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to the a brand-new location in St. Petersburg, Florida for round two of the series on June 5-6.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Bali Women’s result

Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 345.55 points Molly Carlson (CAN) 329.70 Morgane Herculano (SUI ) 307.80 Simone Leathead (CAN) 304.00 Xantheia Pennisi (AUS) 297.40 Lisa Faulkner (USA) 293.70 Stella Forsyth (AUS) 288.20 Kaylea Arnett (USA) 266.85 Elisa Cosetti (ITA) 266.45 Nelli Chukanivska (UKR) 256.90 Maria Paula Quintero (COL) 235.30 Ginni van Katwijk (NED ) 225.85

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Bali Men’s result

Aidan Heslop (GBR) 419.85 points Jonathan Paredes (MEX) 379.70 James Lichtenstein (USA) 371.20 Catalin Preda (ROU) 355.00 Andrea Barnaba (ITA) 349.70 Gary Hunt (FRA) 347.85 Yolotl Martinez (MEX) 334.20 Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) 312.40 Nikita Fedotov (ARM) 305.90 Miguel Garcia (COL) 300.85 Constantin Popovici (ROU) 277.10 Carlos Gimeno (ESP) 231.90

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