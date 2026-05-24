Three months. Thirty-two teams across four divisions. One hundred forty-four matches, seventy-five of which were decided by three goals or fewer. Truly, it was a season to remember.

And it was a fitting finale for the inaugural PFF Futsaliga — a league born from the collective vision of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the many passionate men and women who saw the immense potential of futsal in the country, especially after the Philippines hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup event, the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, in November and December 2025.

The grand climax, decided on the final possession, brought the thousand-strong crowd inside the House of Futsal to its feet as the Azkals Development Club (ADC), proudly bannered by Philippine football legend Stephan Schröck, survived a gritty, never-say-die Enderun Colleges side, 5-4, to capture the PFF Futsaliga Men’s Division title on May 17 at the Philsports Arena.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/fitting-end-to-thrilling-1st-season-adc-staves-off-feisty-enderun-rules-pff-futsaliga-mens-division/

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