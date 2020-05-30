The second Virtual Grand Prix is on its way as MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ head to Silverstone
Virtual Race 4 saw MotoGP™ joined by the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup to race around Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, creating another awesome Sunday afternoon of entertainment.
Once again, an incredible amount of content was produced around the event, creating tens of millions of impressions and interactions – with fans consuming nearly four million minutes of video related to Virtual Race 4. Now it’s time for another Virtual GP as the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes gear up to take on the mighty Silverstone Circuit in the Michelin® Virtual British Grand Prix, with the event set for Sunday the 31st of May at 15:00 (GMT +2).
The riders will again be playing on the new official MotoGP™20 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone – which is available to buy now – as they race around one of the most challenging tracks of the season. Eight MotoGP™ riders form the premier class grid, including the likes of super-fast Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and former virtual winner Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing), but they’ll have a big new name to contend with this time around: Jorge Lorenzo! The five-time World Champion ‘wildcards’ with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, and it’s a venue he’s reigned more than a few times in his career…
The MotoGP™ race is up first, followed by Moto2™, before the show finishes up with Moto3™. The premier class will be competing over 10 laps (50% of race distance), with the intermediate and lightweight classes taking on six laps each – 35% of their respective race distances. As ever, highlights from qualifying will be shown before the races, with those sessions set to decide the grid before the broadcast.