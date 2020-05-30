Virtual Race 4 saw MotoGP™ joined by the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup to race around Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, creating another awesome Sunday afternoon of entertainment.

Once again, an incredible amount of content was produced around the event, creating tens of millions of impressions and interactions – with fans consuming nearly four million minutes of video related to Virtual Race 4. Now it’s time for another Virtual GP as the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes gear up to take on the mighty Silverstone Circuit in the Michelin® Virtual British Grand Prix, with the event set for Sunday the 31st of May at 15:00 (GMT +2).