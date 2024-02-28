The CommBank Matildas have decisively defeated Uzbekistan 10-0 in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers (Third Round) second leg in front of 54,120 fans in Melbourne.

The aggregate victory of 13-0 over the two-legged tie means that Australia has qualified for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games.

Tony Gustavsson made two changes to the side that won 3-0 in Tashkent, with Michelle Heyman and Caitlin Foord replacing Emily van Egmond and Hayley Raso in the starting eleven. It was a move that paid off, with Heyman scoring four goals in the first half, and Foord adding one of her own.

