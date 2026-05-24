Persib Bandung made it their third Indonesian league title in three seasons when they were crowned the Indonesian Super League 2025/26 champions last night.

The club, fondly known as Maung Bandung, was the Indonesian Liga 1 champion for both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

In their final game of the season, their scoreless home draw against Persijap Jepara was enough for them to land the title despite the closest challenger, Borneo FC’s 7-1 thrashing of Malut United.

Both Persib Bandung and Borneo FC had completed the fixtures on the same 79 points from 34 matches played.

But Persib were crowned champions based on head-to-head.

It was Persib’s third title in a row and their fifth overall, making them the most successful club in Indonesia.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PersibBandung

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