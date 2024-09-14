Football Australia has revealed that the CommBank Matildas will finish the 2024 FIFA Women’s International calendar in Victoria with a two-match series against Chinese Taipei in December.

Australia will host their AFC compatriots on Wednesday, 4 December 2024 (8.00pm AEDT) at AAMI Park in Melbourne before signing off for the year on Saturday, 7 December 2024 at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium (7.30pm AEDT)AAMI Park will welcome back the CommBank Matildas for the first time since their pulsating FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ group stage match against Canada. While for GMHBA Stadium and Geelong it has been seven years since they have played hosts to the team, and they will feature in the final international of 2024. For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/commbank-matildas-close-out-2024-victoria-against-chinese-taipei #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...