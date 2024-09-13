MIU FC have been crowned AYA Pay Futsal Championship 2024 champions at the MFF Futsal Stadium.

It was MIU FC’s fifth Myanmar Futsal title.

The crowning ceremony was held immediately after MIU FC’s 5-1 win over Winner Soccer FC in their final game of the season with MFF Vice President That Khun Naung Myint giving out the main prize.

Other than winning the title this year, MIU FC also took the Fair Play, Best Goalkeeper and Best Player awards.

Winner Soccer FC came in second, last year’s champions VUC FC came in third, and Pyae Sone FC took fourth.

