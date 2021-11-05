The Commonwealth Bank Matildas are lined up for a blockbuster two-match home series with two-time defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions and world No. 1, the United States women’s national team.

Australia will host the US women’s national team for the first time in 21 years at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 27 November 2021 and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on 30 November 2021.

With venue capacities for both matches now lifted by the NSW Government, Football Australia can confirm that playing at Stadium Australia will present an opportunity for Australian and USA football fans to collectively break the previous record for a Commonwealth Bank Matildas crowd in Australia, being 33,000 fans who watched Australia play Sweden during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/commonwealth-bank-matildas-set-blockbuster-home-series-current-fifa-womens-world-cup-champions

#AFF

