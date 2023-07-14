Vietnam women’s national team head coach Mai Duc Chung felt that his chargers need to communicate on the pitch more if they want to make a strong impression in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in just over a week.

Speaking after the team’s heavy 9-0 defeat to Spain in what was their final friendly game earlier today, Duc Ching surmised that the difference in fitness and speed was obvious.

“The team is trying very hard but our weakness is that there is still not enough communication on the pitch. We have issues with players who don’t even speak to each other much and that made things difficult,” said Chung.

He said that the hard game against Spain today was good as it showed where the team needs to improve as they look to put in a strong challenge in Group E of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“We will have to continue to practice in the rain. The weather in New Zealand is both sunny and rainy, so if you only practice in the sun or just practice in the rain, it will not be suitable. We will alternate practice to get used to the weather, and also need to adjust the training time to match the game time,” he added.

Vietnam will open their campaign against defending champions and current world No. 1, the USA on 22 July 2023 at Eden Park Stadium (Auckland).

Their next match against Portugal will be on 27 July 2023 at Waikato Stadium (Hamilton) and then against the Netherlands on 1 August 2023 at the Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin).

