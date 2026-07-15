Passenger display and new driver assist systems make the Q3 even more digital

Convenience key, heated seats, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and a reversing camera are now standard equipment

The Q3 e-hybrid can now tow up to 2,000 kilograms — 600 kilograms more than before

The Audi Q3 enters the 2027 model year with more equipment as standard, new digital features, and a refreshed package structure. A 10.9-inch passenger display is available for the first time in the Q3, as well as enhanced driver assist systems, heated seats as standard, and a reversing camera. And the plug-in hybrid now offers an increased trailer load.

Voted by readers of “Auto Motor und Sport” magazine as the number-one compact SUV/off-road vehicle in the 2026 Best Car Awards, the Q3 builds on its proven strengths while staying true to its character as a versatile companion for everyday life.

Outstanding standard equipment and a flexible package structure

For the 2027 model year, the standard equipment for the Audi Q3 includes, for the first time, a convenience key, heated seats, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and a reversing camera — features that previously required customers to upgrade to higher trim packages.

At the same time, Audi is restructuring its equipment packages, tailoring their content more precisely to customer needs. The three clearly defined packages — Tech, Tech plus, and Tech pro — now offer a wider array of individual options.

These include suspension upgrades, acoustic glazing, a Sonos sound system, lumbar support, and hold assist to enhance the electromechanical parking brake.

Advanced driver assistance for city driving and long journeys

The adaptive cruise assist is also getting an upgrade: for the 2027 model year, it can now use online data to adjust speed and following distances. For the first time, the system uses swarm data to assist with longitudinal and lane guidance, allowing the Q3 to factor in the average speed driven on a given route.

Drivers can control park assist pro and the trained parking feature remotely via the myAudi app on their smartphone. The new Valet Mode locks the screen and buttons when the vehicle is handed over to others — such as a valet service — ensuring personal data remains secure.

Everyday utility down to the smallest detail

The digital Matrix LED headlights, featuring micro-LED technology, dynamically adapt light distribution and reliably prevent glare for oncoming traffic. Digital lighting technology not only aids navigation with adaptive light cues but also allows drivers to customize their own light signature.

The Q3 e-hybrid can now tow up to 2,000 kilograms — 600 kilograms more than its predecessor. Whether towing horse trailers, campers, or boats, the Q3 e-hybrid is a viable option for demanding towing tasks.

Connected and personalized

With the new model year, the Audi Q3 now provides state-of-the-art connectivity. The new infotainment system, based on Android Automotive, brings numerous apps — such as Microsoft Teams — directly to the MMI, operating independently without needing a smartphone.

The integrated Audi assistant enables voice control for a wide range of vehicle functions, offering natural interactivity that significantly enhances the user experience.

Starting in the 2027 model year, the wireless smartphone charger in the center console of the Audi Q3 supports the Magnetic Power Profile standard, boosting charging power from 15 to 25 watts. The redesigned steering wheel controls combine touch-sensitive buttons with haptic rollers. Rear passengers now benefit from three USB-C ports with up to 100 watts of charging capacity.

Market launch and pricing

Order books for the 2027 Audi Q3 opened on July 2, 2026, with production set to start in early September 2026. The Audi Q3 SUV is available from 44,600euros, while theAudi Q3 Sportback starts at 46,450 euros.

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