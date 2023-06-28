On Friday (30 June) World Athletics will begin its countdown of the 40 greatest World Championships moments, as chosen by the fans of the sport.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships, so in honour of that landmark, a public fan vote for the greatest moments in World Championships history opened earlier this year. Thousands of votes were cast from all corners of the globe, and the results are now in.

The first part of the countdown, covering moments 40 through to 31, will be revealed on Friday 30 June, marking 50 days to go until the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. The next 10 moments (30 to 21) will be revealed on 6 July, and the following 10 (20-11) will be published on 13 July, before the top 10 moments are unveiled on 19 July, with one month to go until this year’s championships.

Twenty different countries from all six continental areas are represented in the top 40. Moments from all 18 past editions of the World Championships feature in the countdown.

Stay tuned to World Athletics’ website and channels in the coming weeks to discover the 40 greatest World Championships moments, as decided by the fans. – WORLD ATHLETICS

