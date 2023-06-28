The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) hosted a delegation from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) last week for a study of the implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR) system in the Singapore Premier League competition.

The Malaysian delegation included representatives from the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and Malaysian broadcaster, Astro was welcomed by the acting President of FAS, Bernard Tan and FAS General Secretary Yazeen Buhari for the two-day event held from 23 June to 24 June 2023 at the headquarters of the FAS at Jalan Besar Stadium.

