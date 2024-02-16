The WorldSBK grid will have a final opportunity to fine-tune their setups before the season opener with a single day of testing scheduled at Phillip Island on Tuesday.
- Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega and BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, currently the fastest in pre-season tests, will tackle the Australian circuit with their new bikes.
- Alvaro Bautista, discreet during pre-season as he adapts to new weight regulations, will focus on readiness for the opening round of the season.
Nicolo Bulega‘s promotion to the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, partnering with Alvaro Bautista, came after an impressive 2023 WorldSSP campaign which saw him clinch the title. Axel Bassani stepped up to the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK after Rea‘s departure, transitioning from Ducati. Out of the five factory teams in 2023, only Team HRC have kept the same line-up as last year, aligning Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.
Additionally, Sam Lowes and Andrea Iannone made their much-anticipated debut in WorldSBK with Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and Team GoEleven respectively. With these seismic shifts in the WorldSBK grid, the stage is set for a fiercely competitive season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu‘s move to BMW proves promising, with a strong pace and significant improvements noted. Jonathan Rea impresses despite lacking outright speed, showcasing consistent performance during testing. Meanwhile, Alvaro Bautista‘s adaptation struggles and injury setbacks contrast with Nicolo Bulega‘s standout performances for Ducati