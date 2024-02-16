Indonesia up against Thailand

JAPAN are through to the semifinals of the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 after an intense quarterfinal clash against China at Setia City Convention Centre here today.

The Japanese inched closer to realising their third title ambitions in the tournament after defeating China 3-2 in an exciting encounter that had to be decided in the last singles tie.

It was a point-for-point tussle as world No.8 Han Yue handed the opening point for China after downing Aya Ohori 21-8, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

But top pair Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida put things back in order with a three-game victory of 13-21, 21-11, 21-13 which stretched into 66 minutes.

However, world No. 9 Wang Zhi Yi had to endure tough resistance before dumping Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 22-24, 21-7 in 79 minutes before doubles pair Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto made it levelled after defeating Keng Shu Liang/Zhang Chi in 35 minutes.

It was then left to Natsuki Nidaira and Chen Lu to decide on the outcome with the former eventually emerging victorious, clincing the winner with a 22-20, 21-12 in 51 minutes.

An exciting encounter is on the cards as Japan, the winner in 2018 and 2020, take on India tomorrow.

For the first time, India, powered by top star Pusarla V Sindhu, were through to the last four, and for the first time, assuring themselves a place and medal in the tournament.

Sindhu led the Indian women’s team to a comfortable 3-0 win over Hong Kong China, despite being stretched into three games over 52 minutes. The Indian world No.12 eventually dumped Happy Lo Sin Yan 21-7, 16-21, 21-12.

World No. 21 pair, Tanisha Crasto/Ashiwini Ponnapa then widened the gap with straight games win of 21-10, 21-14 over Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam in just 35 minutes, while Ashmita Chaliha confirmed India’s semifinal spot with a commanding 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum.

Meanwhile, the other semifinals pit defending champions Indonesia and Thailand, semifinalists in 2016 and 2020. While Indonesian women are chasing their second consecutive title in the tournament, Thailand are hoping to create history by advancing into the finals for the first time.

Indonesia had the upper hand over host Malaysia in the other quarterfinals, winning 3-0 with local pair Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan suffering another shocking loss to their lower-ranked rivals, Lanny Tria Mayasari-Ribka Sugiarto 21-14, 18-21, 21-15.

“We made lots of mistakes and were lacking in our game plan…they were aggressive all the way all the way and we lacked direction. We’ll have to go back, work hard and come up with new game plans for our future tournaments,” said Pearly.

Putri Kusuma Wardani continued her winning run in the tournament after beating K. Letshanaa 21-12, 18-21, 21-13 while Ester Nurumi Trio Wardoyo confirmed the defending champion’s berth in tomorrow’s semis after beating Wong Ling Ching 14-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Thailand, meanwhile, assured their Uber Cup finals spot after winning 3-1 against Chinese Taipei and will be hoping that Supanida Katethong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and their doubles pair Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntaharn Aimsaard deliver the crucial points against Indonesia.

With the outcome, Japan, India, Indonesia and Thailand earned automatic berths in the Uber Cup finals in Chengdu, China in April.

WOMEN’S TEAM SEMIFINAL MATCH-UPS (17 Feb)

Japan vs India

Indonesia vs Thailand

