The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is affecting many people, industries and sports across the world, including the MotoGP™ World Championship.

With the agreement of the FIM and the full commitment from shareholders Bridgepoint Capital and CPP Investments, Dorna Sports is proud to be able to assure help for MotoGP™ Class Independent Teams through this difficult moment in the history of our sport, as well as teams in the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes.

Through the International Road-Racing Teams Association, MotoGP™ Independent Teams will each receive considerable advance payments during the months of April, May and June, irrespective of whether activity is restarted or not.

This is in order to guarantee the economic well-being of the Independent Teams and their staff, as well as to secure their subsistence for the future.

In addition, IRTA has already made payments to all Moto2™ and Moto3™ teams to support them during this difficult period. Further measures for the intermediate and lightweight class teams will be considered in due course.

As previously stated, Dorna Sports is working hard to try and ensure that this crisis leaves all those in the MotoGP™ World Championship with only one consequence; that of a modified calendar.